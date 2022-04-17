Cwm LLC Takes Position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,998 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

