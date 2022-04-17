Cwm LLC Buys New Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 157.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 22.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGNX. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.70.

Shares of CGNX opened at $70.22 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.62.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

