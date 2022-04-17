4,397 Shares in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Cwm LLC owned about 2.31% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTAG opened at $34.68 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

