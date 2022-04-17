Cwm LLC Makes New $131,000 Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $409.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $442.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.04. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.53 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 80.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.67.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $681,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,711 shares in the company, valued at $489,989,240.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,574 shares of company stock worth $31,304,258 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

