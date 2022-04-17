Comparing Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) & Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Heliogen alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Heliogen and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00 Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heliogen presently has a consensus price target of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 74.23%. Given Heliogen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heliogen and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen N/A -288.86% -56.17% Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima -18.75% -27.66% -9.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heliogen and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $8.80 million 95.18 -$142.19 million N/A N/A Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima $1.19 billion 0.24 -$224.11 million ($4.81) -1.36

Heliogen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima.

Summary

Heliogen beats Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heliogen (Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.