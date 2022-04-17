Reviewing VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) and Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC)

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) and Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VeriSign and Tuatara Capital Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign $1.33 billion 17.81 $784.83 million $7.01 30.73 Tuatara Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $7.71 million N/A N/A

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than Tuatara Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares VeriSign and Tuatara Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign 59.12% -45.19% 33.94% Tuatara Capital Acquisition N/A -132.90% 3.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of VeriSign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of VeriSign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VeriSign and Tuatara Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tuatara Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

VeriSign currently has a consensus target price of $252.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.99%. Given VeriSign’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe VeriSign is more favorable than Tuatara Capital Acquisition.

Summary

VeriSign beats Tuatara Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VeriSign (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce. The company also back-end systems for .cc, .gov, .edu, and .name domain names, as well as operates distributed servers, networking, security, and data integrity services. VeriSign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Tuatara Capital Acquisition (Get Rating)

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in cannabis sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

