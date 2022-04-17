-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ClearSign Technologies.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLIR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 98,915 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

