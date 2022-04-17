Financial Comparison: Unitil (NYSE:UTL) vs. Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) and Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Unitil pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Via Renewables pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Unitil pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Via Renewables pays out -331.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unitil has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Via Renewables is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Unitil and Via Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unitil 7.63% 8.54% 2.41% Via Renewables 1.32% 7.95% 1.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unitil and Via Renewables’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unitil $473.30 million 1.73 $36.10 million $2.37 21.56 Via Renewables $393.48 million 0.72 $5.20 million ($0.22) -35.91

Unitil has higher revenue and earnings than Via Renewables. Via Renewables is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unitil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Unitil and Via Renewables, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unitil 0 1 0 0 2.00 Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unitil currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.13%. Given Unitil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Unitil is more favorable than Via Renewables.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Unitil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Via Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Unitil shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Via Renewables shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Unitil has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Via Renewables has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Unitil beats Via Renewables on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unitil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 107,700 electric customers and 86,600 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

Via Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

