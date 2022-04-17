Zacks: Brokerages Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Post $0.39 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Barnes Group posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

B opened at $35.94 on Thursday. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 1,647.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

