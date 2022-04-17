Financial Contrast: Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics N/A -81.21% -52.22% Solid Biosciences -530.02% -31.30% -27.97%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rubius Therapeutics and Solid Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50 Solid Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 239.20%. Solid Biosciences has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 804.76%. Given Solid Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Rubius Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.7% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Solid Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$196.55 million ($2.23) -0.89 Solid Biosciences $13.62 million 8.52 -$72.19 million ($0.69) -1.52

Solid Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Rubius Therapeutics. Solid Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rubius Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Rubius Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences Inc. engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy. It also engages in developing of platform technologies, including dual gene expression, a technology for packaging multiple transgenes into one vector, as well as novel capsids. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

