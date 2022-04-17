Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€18.00” Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($19.57) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AIXA. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($20.65) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($28.26) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.35) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.52) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.50 ($25.54) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.61 ($25.66).

AIXA stock opened at €22.51 ($24.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 26.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is €18.92 and its 200-day moving average is €19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €14.82 ($16.11) and a 1 year high of €26.60 ($28.91).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

