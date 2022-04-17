Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €59.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($94.57) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($78.26) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($73.91) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €69.00 ($75.00).

HEI stock opened at €51.34 ($55.80) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.90. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €47.01 ($51.10) and a one year high of €81.04 ($88.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

