Raymond James Analysts Give Opsens (CVE:OPS) a C$6.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Opsens (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Opsens from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

CVE:OPS opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. Opsens has a 52 week low of C$1.11 and a 52 week high of C$1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Robin Villeneuve sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.06, for a total transaction of C$103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$61,800.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

