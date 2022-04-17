BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BFI opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. BurgerFi International has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.24.

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BurgerFi International by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in BurgerFi International by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 35.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.