Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Hold Rating for Corning (NYSE:GLW)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their hold rating on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.27.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE GLW opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94. Corning has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Corning by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,847,000 after purchasing an additional 88,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Corning by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,404,000 after purchasing an additional 113,290 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,111,000 after purchasing an additional 172,484 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.