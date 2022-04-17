BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDSX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.95.

Get Biodesix alerts:

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.27. Biodesix has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Biodesix ( NASDAQ:BDSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biodesix will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Strobeck purchased 558,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Patience bought 279,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $499,998.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 337,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,887.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biodesix by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Biodesix by 56.3% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Biodesix by 58.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biodesix by 20.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Biodesix by 363.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.