Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$70.00 at National Bankshares

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$78.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.21.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$63.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.46. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$30.64 and a 52 week high of C$65.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.82 billion and a PE ratio of 18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 7.6467641 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

