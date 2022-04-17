Tractor Supply’s (TSCO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TSCO. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $228.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.16 and a 200-day moving average of $220.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

