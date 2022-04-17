SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

THC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.78 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.26.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

