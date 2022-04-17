StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Spark Networks stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.56. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.52.
About Spark Networks (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark Networks (LOV)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.