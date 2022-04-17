Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €700.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($760.87) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($652.17) price target on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €685.00 ($744.57) target price on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,027.17) target price on ASML in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,010.87) target price on ASML in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($847.83) target price on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €765.23 ($831.77).

