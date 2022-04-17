Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Cut to Underperform at ATB Capital

ATB Capital downgraded shares of Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has C$1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$2.25.

CVE QST opened at C$1.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 14.11 and a quick ratio of 12.55. Questor Technology has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$2.33.

About Questor Technology (Get Rating)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

