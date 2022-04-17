Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Cut to Underperform at ATB Capital

ATB Capital downgraded shares of Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has C$1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$2.25.
CVE QST opened at C$1.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 14.11 and a quick ratio of 12.55. Questor Technology has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$2.33.
About Questor Technology (Get Rating)
