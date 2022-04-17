Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

OPRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $432.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.28. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 92.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.