The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target to $8.00

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WEAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Weave Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Weave Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weave Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Weave Communications stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Weave Communications has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.18 million. Analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $5,293,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

