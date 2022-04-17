Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Lowered to $41.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47. Terex has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Terex (Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.