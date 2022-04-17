The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price to $289.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $289.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $311.34.

Shares of SNOW opened at $198.63 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Snowflake by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,143,000 after buying an additional 272,536 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Snowflake by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

