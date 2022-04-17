First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Raised to $180.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.29.

FRC opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.32. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 19.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 79.8% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 20,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 283.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

