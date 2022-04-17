Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $32.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.70. Acme United has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%.
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
