Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $32.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.70. Acme United has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Acme United by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

