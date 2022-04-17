Morgan Stanley Cuts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $932.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $966.00 to $932.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $880.00.

BLK opened at $688.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $739.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $838.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. BlackRock has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 40.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,008,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

