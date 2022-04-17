StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

