Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Craig Hallum

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LITE. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.88.

Shares of LITE opened at $85.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.36. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.83. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

