Morgan Stanley Raises Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target to $36.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 32.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 116,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Patterson Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $13,876,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

