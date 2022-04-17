Craig Hallum Trims MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Target Price to $70.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTSI. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.86.

MTSI stock opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average of $66.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $712,062. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,756,000 after acquiring an additional 950,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $26,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,088,000 after acquiring an additional 314,463 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 637,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,926,000 after purchasing an additional 287,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240,010 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

