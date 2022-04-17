Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.67% of Altisource Asset Management worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

