Zacks Investment Research Lowers Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MCG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of MCG opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Membership Collective Group has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $170,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,025,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,178,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,144,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,650,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About Membership Collective Group (Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

