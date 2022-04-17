Morgan Stanley Boosts Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $70.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.22.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown stock opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.25.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,898,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,631,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 145.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 75.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,856,000 after acquiring an additional 604,172 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.