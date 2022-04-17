Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LSGOF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Land Securities Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Land Securities Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Land Securities Group stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

