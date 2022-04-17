Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intapp Inc. is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions which enable connected professional and financial services firms. Intapp Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

Intapp stock opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20. Intapp has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth approximately $14,401,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,814,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 365.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 151,550 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

