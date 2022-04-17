Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

PRM opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.94. Perimeter Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,628,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $11,189,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $89,590,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $6,598,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $532,000.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

