Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VSTM. StockNews.com raised Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. Verastem has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.94.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 76.14% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Verastem by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,977,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,130,000 after buying an additional 3,691,000 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,701,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,393,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after buying an additional 2,805,850 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,371,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 579.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 723,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 616,856 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.