Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VSTM. StockNews.com raised Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.63.
Verastem stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. Verastem has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Verastem by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,977,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,130,000 after buying an additional 3,691,000 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,701,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,393,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after buying an additional 2,805,850 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,371,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 579.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 723,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 616,856 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
