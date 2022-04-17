Morgan Stanley Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $425.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $537.00.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $341.13 on Thursday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.36.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Netflix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

