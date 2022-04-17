Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GRPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphite Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRPH opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Graphite Bio has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Graphite Bio will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 74,464 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $303,068.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,109,314 shares in the company, valued at $33,004,907.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 257,029 shares of company stock worth $1,926,399. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.