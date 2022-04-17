Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $236.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.00.

SUI opened at $185.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.83. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $154.04 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 106.02%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 108,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

