KeyCorp Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,900.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $43.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMG. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,975.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,603.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,528.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,630.86. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,277.41 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after buying an additional 173,771 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,427,000 after acquiring an additional 83,215 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

