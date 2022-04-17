KeyCorp Raises Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target to $13.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berry from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.13.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Berry has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $976.39 million, a PE ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berry will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarVal Investors LP increased its position in shares of Berry by 0.4% during the third quarter. CarVal Investors LP now owns 5,188,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Berry by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,085,000 after purchasing an additional 242,008 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Berry in the 4th quarter worth about $20,564,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Berry by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 665,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Berry by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,064,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

