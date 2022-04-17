Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $26.24 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

