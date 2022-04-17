Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Citigroup

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $99.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.47.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $63.46 and a one year high of $96.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after buying an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

