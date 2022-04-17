Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,359,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,095,000 after buying an additional 1,148,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,989,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,463,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,965,000 after buying an additional 34,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 156.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,412,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 862,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

