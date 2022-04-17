Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) to “Hold”

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $13.47 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 862.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 189,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

