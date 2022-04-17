Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Inspirato Inc. is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences. Inspirato Inc., formerly known as Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation, is based in DENVER. “
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Inspirato in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inspirato in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Inspirato in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
In other Inspirato news, Director R Scot Sellers sold 84,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $852,763.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $486,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,578 shares of company stock worth $3,347,181 in the last ninety days.
Inspirato Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.
